PM Modi condoles death of cricketer Salim Durrani

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of former India allrounder Salim Durani, who passed away on Sunday.

The cricketer died in Jamnagar. He was 88. Durrani, an aggressive left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner, played 29 Tests, scoring 1,202 runs and taking 75 wickets.

He was best remembered for the magical spell that helped India to their first Test win in the West Indies in 1971, which is also remembered for Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut.

He was also known for his penchant of hitting sixes at will and even on demand.

Condoling his death, Modi tweeted, "Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

The Prime Minister added that "Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed".

