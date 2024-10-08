PM Modi compliments NC for its victory in J&K polls

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) Rising above party politics, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday took the lead in complimenting the NC for its victory in the J&K Legislative Assembly polls.

PM Modi said on his widely followed X-post page immediately after all the results for the 90 Assembly seats were declared by the ECI, “I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.”

PM Modi said he was proud of the BJP's performance in the J&K polls.

“I am proud of the BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas,” PM Modi said in another post.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the restoration of complete democracy in J&K after Article 370 was abrogated by the country’s Parliament on August 5, 2019.

“These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” the PM said in yet another X post.

Of the 90 seats in J&K, NC has emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats, followed by 29 of the BJP, 6 of Congress, 3 of PDP, 1 of CPI M, 1 of Peoples Conference, 1 of the AAP and 7 independents.

BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina lost the election in the Nowshera assembly constituency of Rajouri district to Surinder Choudhary of the NC. Raina has now resigned from the party’s J&K president’s post.

Among the prominent winners is former chief minister, Omar Abdullah who won from both Budgam and Gabderbal, the two constituencies Omar fought this election.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.