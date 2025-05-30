As PM Modi claims 'sindoor' flows in his veins, Ludhiana flows in AAP candidate's veins, says Kejriwal

Ludhiana, May 30 (IANS) Prior to the nomination filing of AAP Ludhiana (West) candidate Sanjeev Arora, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday organised a roadshow that witnessed a crowd of supporters to display solidarity with the candidate.

AAP candidate Arora thanked the party leadership and the people of Ludhiana for their trust and support. On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi and state party President Aman Arora were present. Kejriwal acknowledged the efforts of the supporters who gathered under the scorching sun to back Arora. He thanked the people for their historic mandate in 2022, where AAP won 92 out of 117 seats in Punjab.

Speaking about Ludhiana (West), Kejriwal recalled, “In 2022, you voted against arrogance and anger by electing Gurpreet Gogi as your MLA. While his untimely demise was a great loss, Sanjeev Arora is now here to continue his legacy. Sanjeev Arora needs no introduction, he’s a true son of Ludhiana. As Modi-ji claims ‘sindoor’ flows in his veins, I say Ludhiana flows in Sanjeev Arora’s veins.”

Kejriwal lauded Arora’s dedication to Ludhiana, stating, “He is always thinking about Ludhiana’s progress and advocating for the city’s development. There could be no better candidate and representative for Ludhiana West.”

Emphasising the importance of electing an AAP candidate, Kejriwal added, “The government is ours. The work will be done by us. The Opposition is only hurling abuses, that is all they will continue to do for the next two years. If you want progress, choose Sanjeev Arora. If you want anger and arrogance, you know where to go.”

CM Mann thanked the crowd for braving the heat to attend the rally in large numbers. He called on the voters of Ludhiana (West) to press the “jharoo” button on election day. Reflecting on the legacy of the late MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi, Mann stated, “It is unfortunate that Gogi is no longer with us. Today, Sanjeev Arora is filing his nomination as your candidate. Let us ensure that AAP emerges victorious once again.”

Mann urged the people to continue extending their love and support, stating, “With your cooperation, we will keep working for Ludhiana (West) and transform it into a model constituency.”

