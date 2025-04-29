PM Modi to chair second CCS meet tomorrow to decide next move against Pak (Ld)

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Looking to concretise India's next move against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, the second within a week of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Amid a national outcry over the killing of 26 people by "Pakistan-backed" terrorists and Islamabad’s violation of the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the CCS is also likely to consider the military options available to New Delhi to avenge the terror strike.

The meeting is scheduled at a time when Pakistan has denied any role in the Pahalgam incident and warned of a strong response to India's measures, which included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Earlier on April 23, PM Modi chaired a CCS meeting and discussed the implications of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

During that meeting, the government decided to take a series of diplomatic measures to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in cross-border terrorism.

The meeting also noted that the attack occurred against the backdrop of successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the region's ongoing progress toward economic development and stability.

Recognising the seriousness of the April 22 terror attack and its cross-border linkages, the CCS took measures like suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty; closure of Attari Integrated Check Post in Punjab; cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals; declaration of Pakistani diplomats as persona non grata and reduction in diplomatic staff.

The CCS also reviewed the security situation and directed all Indian forces to maintain the highest level of vigilance.

India has resolved to ensure that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice and that their sponsors are held accountable.

India's diplomatic actions signal a shift toward the total isolation of Pakistan until it ceases its support for terrorism. The measures reflect the government's resolve to push back against Pakistan's continued involvement in fomenting violence on Indian soil, and to send a clear message to the international community that terrorism will not be tolerated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.