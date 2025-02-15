PM Modi cementing his role as global leader, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a "highly successful" visit to the US and France and said that he is cementing his role as a global leader.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president posted on 'X' that the Prime Minister is cementing his role as a global leader.

"During his visit, he strengthened trade, defence, and energy ties and co-chaired the AI Action Summit. I deeply appreciate the Hon'ble PM's leadership in positioning India at the forefront of global AI innovation," wrote CM Naidu, whose party is a crucial ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

CM Naidu stated that with his vision and devotion, Prime Minister Modi is guiding the country towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and cementing its role as a global leader.

"India is truly blessed to have the right leader at the right time," added CM Naidu.

Meanwhile, BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit president D. Purandeswari has slammed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his remarks about Prime Minster Modi.

Purandeswari, who is a member of Lok Sabha, took to 'X' to react to Revanth Reddy's remarks.

"Once again THE DIVISIVE attitude of the Congress has come to the fore. It is unfortunate that Sri Revanth Reddy has no knowledge that Sri Narendra Modi's community was recommended to the OBC list in 1994 and was subsequently added to the OBC list in 2000. Both periods of time Sri Narendra Modi was not the Chief Minister of Gujarat. This is what desperation can do to a Party that is continuously being rejected by the people of our Country," wrote Purandeswari.

The BJP leader said Revanth Reddy would have to explain what he meant by legally converted BC.

On Friday, the Telangana Chief Minister said that PM Modi is not a born BC but legally converted. He claimed that PM Modi was born in an upper caste but after becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat, he included his caste in the list of BCs.

