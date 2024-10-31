PM Modi calls for vigilance against 'urban naxalism' on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Kevadia, Oct 31 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need to identify and counteract "urban Naxalism" -- a new threat, he warned, that seeks to divide India "under the guise of defending democracy and the Constitution."

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade in Kevadia, Gujarat, he underscored the importance of unity and the need to dismantle efforts aimed at fracturing the nation.

"Naxalism, a terrifying disease, has been uprooted and thrown away," PM Modi said, recalling a time when the "red corridor" spanned from Nepal's Pashupatinath to Tirupati in India.

He reflected on how tribal communities, including figures like Birsa Munda, fought valiantly for India's freedom despite limited resources.

In this tribal society, the seeds of Naxalism were sown as part of a calculated conspiracy; it became a challenge for India's unity," PM Modi said.

He expressed satisfaction with India's success against traditional Naxalism, attributing the reduction to ten years of "relentless efforts." However, he warned of a new threat -- "urban Naxalism."

"These individuals, while invoking the Constitution and democracy, are working to divide Indians. We must identify this alliance of urban Naxalites," he added.

"As the Naxalism that once thrived in the forests and led youths to pick up guns gradually faded, a new model of urban Naxalism has emerged," PM Modi said, calling for the country to "recognise and confront those who wear false masks while promoting ideas harmful to India's unity."

Touching on growing divisive forces, PM Modi noted, "With India's strength and unity on the rise, some forces, both within and outside the country, seek to create instability and chaos."

He stressed that those who promote unity are now often subject to criticism. "Today, talking about unity has been made a crime," he remarked, adding that "those who celebrate national unity may be targeted by urban Naxals."

Referring to a popular unity song, PM Modi said, "We used to sing 'Hind desh ke niwasi, sabhi Jan ek hai.' But today, if you sing such songs, you may face backlash from urban Naxals. Even saying 'Ek hai toh Safe hai' (One means safety) could be misinterpreted by these divisive elements."

In conclusion, PM Modi invoked Sardar Patel's vision of a unified India, urging citizens to recognise and appreciate the nation's diversity as a means of fostering strength.

"Sardar Saheb said that India's foremost goal should be unity. Only by celebrating our diversity can we strengthen our unity," he said, emphasising the significance of unity for the next 25 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.