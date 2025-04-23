PM Modi in Bihar tomorrow, to launch development projects worth Rs 13,480 crore

Patna, April 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar’s Madhubani district on Thursday to mark National Panchayati Raj Day.

During his visit, he will address a massive rally and launch a slew of development projects collectively worth over Rs 13,480 crore, aiming to give a major push to infrastructure, connectivity, and rural development in Bihar.

As per the official itinerary, PM Modi will arrive in Madhubani around 11:45 a.m., where he will attend the National Panchayati Raj Day programme and present the National Panchayat Awards, recognising the best-performing panchayats from across the country.

He will lay the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant at Hathua in Gopalganj worth Rs 340 crore, enhancing the LPG supply chain in the region.

In the power sector, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,170 crore and inaugurate existing ones worth over Rs 5,030 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

In a significant boost to rail connectivity, he will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Mumbai and launch the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate new train services between Pipra-Saharsa and Saharsa-Samastipur, dedicate the Khagaria-Alauli rail line to the nation, inaugurate the Supaul-Pipra and Hasanpur-Bithan rail lines and open two new rail overbridges at Chapra and Bagaha.

PM Modi will also distribute Rs 930 crore under the Community Investment Fund to over 2 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Bihar under the DAY-NRLM scheme.

Under PMAY-Gramin, he will hand over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries, release instalments to 10 lakh beneficiaries nationwide, and celebrate Grih Pravesh for 1 lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U homes in Bihar.

This mega event comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and is expected to bolster the BJP’s outreach in the state.

JDU MP and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh confirmed that all administrative preparations have been completed for the event at Bhairavastan in Jhanjharpur, and top BJP leaders have started arriving in North Bihar.

He also condemned the Pahalgam terror incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

