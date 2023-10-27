PM Modi awards 5G Lab to AMU's Electronics Engineering Dept

Aligarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday awarded the '5G use case laboratory' to the Department of Electronics Engineering at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi.

The ceremony took place at Bharat Mandapam under the theme 'India Transforming the Lives of the Poor Through Technology.'

It was a hybrid-mode event that was live streamed. The lab fosters innovation in 5G technology for societal progress.

While unveiling the '100 5G labs initiative,' the Prime Minister, said it aims to drive innovation across socio-economic sectors and pave the way for a 6G-ready ecosystem in India. These labs will enhance students' and academics' expertise in 5G and beyond technologies while encouraging academia-industry partnerships to develop Indian-specific 5G applications for rural and remote areas.

The event, which was live-streamed in the Kennedy Auditorium of AMU, witnessed the participation of more than 1500 individuals, including the Vice-Chancellor, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Principal of Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, faculty members, and students from various institutions. Attendees were inspired by the event and the opportunity to learn about the advancements in the 5G/6G field.

Mohammad Gulrez, the Vice-Chancellor of AMU, appreciated the institution's achievement, emphasising its strength in communication, information technology, and research. He sees this initiative as a crucial step in positioning AMU as a technological leader and a centre for innovation.

The entire AMU community eagerly anticipates the positive impact of this prestigious endeavor on the future of 5G technology applications.

Ekram Khan, Chairman of the Department of Electronics Engineering, extended his congratulations to the faculty and students for this prestigious recognition. The new 5G lab will play a vital role in developing use cases for sectors such as agriculture, Aligarh Smart City, and the Aligarh Defence Corridor.

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for AMU and sets the stage for cutting-edge advancements in 5G technology. The university looks forward to contributing to the nation's technological progress and societal transformation.

