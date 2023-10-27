Salman Khan spotlights fight between Ankita and Vicky this weekend

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) In the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 17, host and superstar Salman Khan gave a reality check to couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have for the last two weeks indulged in frequent spats in the house.

Ankita’s constant complaint is that she is not getting enough time with her husband, and Vicky is annoyed at having to explain that he is doing his best to win the game. The couple is on the receiving end of a slew of reality checks dropped by the 'Dabangg' host.

Salman goes as far as asking Ankita a rhetorical question: "Are you here to lose your individuality?"

The only answer Ankita has is that she can make her own decisions, but she wants her husband by her side.

Salman doesn't spare Vicky either, grilling him with pointed questions that don't have any easy answers but are sure to keep viewers and housemates buzzing with opinions. Will this couple come out unscathed after playing the game with their hearts?

When asked to clean up his mess in the kitchen area by a few housemates, a riled-up Abhishek Pandey defends himself by accusing Mannara Chopra of being messy and not doing her part sweeping the floor.

At this point, Abhishek goes for the low blow and calls her the "duplicate Parineeti Chopra". Quick to snap back, Mannara warns him to not drag her family members into the fight.

This altercation makes it to Weekend Ka Vaar, and Salman weighs in with his trademark sense of justice. The host does not hold back in telling off Abhishek and remarks that he is a Salman fan, but he’s nothing like the superstar he claims to idolise.

The question is whether Abhishek will break the pattern of provoking others and showing aggression.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

