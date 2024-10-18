PM Modi attends NDA leaders conclave, calls for holding such events twice a year

Chandigarh, Oct 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the gathering of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Chandigarh and hailed it as the largest gathering of non-Congress parties since 1975, said a BJP statement on Friday.

PM Modi proposed for holding such conclaves twice every year. The Chandigarh conclave saw participation of 17 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers.

PM Modi said that the solution-centric governance with focus on grievance redressal is a distinctive identity of all NDA governments.

Drawing a comparison with previous Cong-led regimes, he said that the past ten years have shown people’s unwavering faith in the NDA leadership.

“Prime Minister received 4.5 crore letters in the last 10 years as compared to 5 lakh letters in 10 years of UPA government,” said a BJP statement.

PM Modi stated that the smooth governance, fast decision making and transparency in governance has helped in attracting investors and investment in NDA states.

He described the Haryana mandate as historic and significant and thanked the voters for rejecting the negative politics of Opposition. He also highlighted how the Opposition tried to portray false narratives of the NDA being anti-farmer, whereas it was the farmers who came out in large numbers to bless the NDA.

“NDA government is fulfilling the rising aspirations of the common citizens and it has been the distinction of the NDA government to ensure last mile delivery which has helped in building the trust in public towards the government since 2014,” said a press note from the party.

A total of six resolutions were passed at the NDA leaders conclave.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde moved a resolution congratulating the Prime Minister on BJP’s victory in Haryana assembly elections and was seconded by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh moved a resolution on the subject of celebration of 75 years of making of Constitution of India as ‘Samvidhan ka Amrut Mahotsav.’

PM Modi also shared his happiness on celebration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the dignity of Constitution has been restored.

“It is for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, swearing-in of the new government was conducted as per the provisions of Constitution of India,” he pointed out.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution to observe the year 2025 as the 50th year of Murder of Democracy.

The leaders, in three other resolutions, also resolved to celebrate 150th birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and Birth Centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2025.

Andhra Pradesh CM and senior NDA leader Chandrababu Naidu initiated the discussion on the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He appreciated the actions taken under Modi government to strengthen the Indian economy and bringing pride to the nation.

PM Modi emphasised the need for greater interaction between all NDA-ruled states and also ministers and MLAs from these states for enhancing pro-people, pro-active good governance. He also pitched for holding competitions between NDA-ruled states on parameters like cleanest tourist destinations, cleanest hospitals, cleanest Panchayats and more.

Stressing on the importance of Jan Bhagidari, PM Modi said that the greater participation of people not only smoothens government’s functioning but also facilitates better policy making for the welfare of citizens.

A 11-point program of welfare and development was also adopted under which the leaders took a resolve to unitedly work towards TB Mukt Bharat, promotion of natural farming, waste management, making big cities growth engines of states and boosting tourism.

