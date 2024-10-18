Maha friction shows INDIA bloc is an unnatural alliance, says BJP leader Tuhin Sinha

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The bickering within the INDIA bloc over Maharashtra chief ministerial face and a proposal to pick a Muslim for deputy CM’s post is a clear indication that it is an unnatural alliance formed with the sole purpose of venting hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP spokesman Tuhin Sinha said on Friday.

Pointing towards the intrinsic differences among INDIA bloc parties, Sinha told IANS that for the past one week, the Maharashtra Congress has been voicing its demand for picking a Muslim leader to be the next deputy CM but Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has avoided taking a stand on the issue for over a week.

“The infighting clearly indicates that the INDI bloc is an unnatural alliance between parties that have come together only to vent their hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Sinha, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

The BJP spokesman said, in contrast to the INDI bloc, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is like a family which has mutually settled issues related to seat-sharing in Jharkhand to achieve the target of Viksit Bharat.

“The BJP is contesting 68 seats, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is fighting on 10 seats, JD(U) is contesting on 2 seats and LJP will fight on one seat,” Sinha said on the NDA formula in Jharkhand where elections will be held on November 13 to November 20 to elect 81 members of the Jharkhand Assembly and results will be declared on November 23.

On the new J&K government’s demand for restoration of statehood, Sinha said there was no need for a hasty decision on the issue.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that developments in J&K are taking place under a pre-decided chronology -- delimitation, followed by election and… then restoration of statehood,” he said.

“I don’t think there is a need to be restless and I want to request Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to remain patient. I am sure a decision on the issue would be taken once even the minor terror incidents stop taking place,” said Sinha.

