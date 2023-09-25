PM Modi to attend G20 university connect finale on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the G20 university connect finale programme on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam.

The programme will be attended by about 3,000 students, faculty members, and vice chancellors of the participating universities.

In addition to this, students from across the country will also be joining the event live, official sources said.

The G20 university connect initiative was undertaken with an aim to build the understanding of India’s G20 presidency among India’s youth and enhance their participation in the different G20 events.

The programme engaged over 1 lakh students from universities across India.

Initially planned for 75 universities to commemorate India's 75 years of independence, the initiative eventually expanded its reach to 101 universities across India.

Several programmes were held across the country under the G20 university connect initiative. They witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions.

The Prime Minister had urged students to attend the event during his monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat" on September 24.

