PM Modi always thinks of the nation: Bihar Governor

Patna, April 5 (IANS) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he always acts in the interest of the country.

While addressing a public gathering during a book named 'Rashtranayak Narendra Modi' with a subtitle 'Rashtrawad Se Samajwad Ki Aur' in Patna, Arlekar added that Modi has enhanced the country's prestige in the world.

"The book has a name 'Rashtranayak Narendra Modi' is absolutely spot on but I differ with the subtitle 'Rashtrawad Se Samajwad Ki Aur'. I met him several times in the past and I firmly believe that he only knew 'Rashtrawad' (nationalism) and not 'Samajwad' (socialism). 'Samajwad' comes under 'Rashtrawad'. I always wonder what mettle he is made of," he said.

He also added: "Our basic mantra was 'Rashtrawad' and it will remain the same in future. There will be no second thought in the mind of PM Modi."

"PM Narendra Modi has enhanced the country's prestige across the world. Every country wants to do business with India," Arlekar said.

"Before Bihar, I was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. When I was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi personally informed me. PM Narendra Modi is a person, who personally takes care of small party workers," he added.

During the occasion, state BJP President Samrat Chaudhary also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said: "Those who eliminate poverty is 'Rashtrawad'. Those who live for others is 'Samajwad'."

The book is written by a BJP leader Usha Vidyarthi and the event was held inside the campus of Bihar Legislative Council where a number of BJP MLAs and MLCs were present on Tuesday evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.