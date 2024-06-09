PM Modi addresses NDA MPs set to be ministers

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, MPs, who are set to be part of the Council of Ministers, were invited to a tea party at his residence.

A video of the meeting shows PM Modi addressing over 35 newly-elected NDA MPs at his residence, who are set to join the Council of Ministers.

The MPs seated in rows can be seen attentively listening to PM Modi.

The MPs include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, M.L. Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh, Jitendra Prasada, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Kiren Rijiju, Giriraj Singh, Bandi Singh, B.L. Verma, Nityanand Rai, Pankaj Chaudhary, Annapurna Devi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Raksha Khadse, Harsh Malhotra, Bhagirath Choudhary, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rao Inderjit Singh, Ajay Tamta, Sarbanda Sonowal, G. Kishen Reddy, Jayant Chaudhary, C.R. Patil, Kamljeet Sehrawat and Shobha Karandlaje.

The NDA MPs included Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Lalan Singh, Anupyiya Patel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Prataprao Jadhav and Ramdas Athawale among others.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 7.15 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Telugu Desam Party's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will also be among the Central ministers to be sworn in on Sunday.

On the occasion, leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been invited as distinguished guests.

