PM Modi to address Captains of Indian industry on Journey Towards Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference’ at Vigyan Bhawan, in the national Capital on Tuesday (July 30), according to a PMO statement issued on Monday.

The conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is aimed at presenting the outline for the government’s larger vision for growth and the industry’s role in this endeavour.

More than 1,000 participants from the industry, government, the diplomatic community, think tanks among others will attend the conference in person while many would connect from the various CII centres across the country and overseas.

PM Modi had stated that Union Budget 2024-25 “would be a catalyst for making India the third-largest economy in the world and for laying the strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat.”

He pointed out that the budget would ensure inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and pave the way for a developed India.

"This is a budget that will take the country's villages, poor and farmers on the path of prosperity. In the last ten years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty,” he remarked.

The address to India Inc. also comes in the backdrop of the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi on Saturday with the theme ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, that has its central focus on making India a developed nation.

The PM said that Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is the ambition of every Indian and states can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people.

He observed that India has achieved steady growth in the last ten years with the Indian economy, which was ranked the 10th-largest economy in the world in 2014, rising to become the 5th-largest economy by 2024.

India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy with the GDP crossing the $5 trillion mark and the goal is now to reach a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The Union government has adopted a ‘Team India’ approach to achieve the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 by taking the states on board.

PM Modi emphasised that the country needs to take advantage of the opportunities that are emerging due to the technological and geopolitical changes taking place in the world.

