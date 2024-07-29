Adani Wilmar clocks highest-ever net profit at Rs 313 crore in Q1 as edible oil prices stabilise

Ahmedabad, July 29 (IANS) Adani Wilmar Limited on Monday posted strong profits with the highest-ever PAT of Rs 313 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY25), as revenue reached Rs 14,169 crore, a 12 per cent volume growth (year-on-year).

The company clocked the highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 619 crore, up by 375 per cent YoY on the back of stability in edible oil prices.

Edible oil registered a strong volume growth of 12 per cent YoY and surpassed one million MT in Q1.

The Food and FMCG sales crossed Rs 1,500 crore in the quarter, with an underlying volume growth of 42 per cent, the company informed.

“The consumer shift to branded staples is benefiting us significantly. We have delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit growth in both edible oils and Food & FMCG segments,” said Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO, Adani Wilmar.

Strong business momentum has led to increased market share in key product categories.

In edible oils, the ROCP (refined oil consumer pack) market share of the company increased by 60 bps YoY to 19 per cent on a moving annual total (MAT) basis, whereas, in wheat flour, the market share increased by 90 bps YoY to 5.9 per cent. Additionally, branded export volume has surged by 36 per cent YoY.

With stable edible oil prices, the company has posted strong profits over the last three quarters. For Q1 FY25, it delivered its highest-ever EBITDA at Rs 619 crore and a PAT of Rs 313 crore.

The company said that food products demonstrated strong growth by harnessing the well-established and widely penetrated distribution network of edible oils, along with increasing trials through strategic bundling and trade schemes.

The quarter's growth was additionally supported by sales of non-basmati rice to government-appointed agencies for exports.

“The stability in edible oil prices augurs well for our business, allowing us to deliver strong profits over the past three quarters,” said Mallick.

“With our trusted brand, Fortune, we expect continued market share gains from regional brands. Our food products are making significant inroads into Indian households, and we plan to meet this large demand by enhancing our food distribution through our edible oil network,” he noted.

The industry essentials segment’s revenue stayed flat at Rs 1,986 crore in Q1, compared to the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.