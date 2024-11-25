PM Matsya Sampada Yojana opens doors of employment in Bihar’s Nalanda

Nalanda, Nov 25 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is among one of the flagship schemes of Modi government bringing generational shift in people’s lives and means of livelihood. The PMMSY aims to bring revolution in the fisheries sector by establishing a robust link between supply and distribution chain, thereby creating fresh avenues of employment and providing consumers with freshly harvested fish.

Bihar’s Nalanda is one such district witnessing large-scale operation under the scheme. A live fish sales center, started on State Highway 78 near Rahui block has turned out be a role model outlet. Through this centre, local fishermen are getting fair price for their produce and fresh fish is being made available to the consumers.

Giving details of the scheme implementation, beneficiary Brahmadev Kewat stated, “The project received 40 per cent subsidy, with the remaining 60 per cent funded by us. Out of the Rs 8 lakh subsidy, Rs 4 lakh has already been paid, and we expect the rest soon. Through this centre, poor fishermen can sell their fish and get fair prices. I never imagined such a scheme could exist. I thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative.”

Abhas Chandra Mandal, Deputy Director of the Fisheries Directorate in Patna, explained that the PMMSY encompasses 32 components, including live fish sale centers.

Interested beneficiaries can learn more about the scheme and apply online through the state government portal https://fisheries.bihar.gov.in. He also highlighted that components such as pond construction, feed plants, and hatcheries are covered under the scheme.

“This is the third sales centre in Nalanda district, with a total cost of Rs 20 lakh. The funding is split, with 40 per cent provided by the central government and 60 per cent by the state government. This centre alone will generate employment for 20-25 people,” Mandal added.

Fish sourced from local ponds will be stored and sold at the centre, ensuring a fresh supply to local residents and traders. Additionally, fresh fish will be transported to distant areas, further extending the scheme’s reach.

Albela Rai, the Chief Counselor Representative of Rahui Nagar Panchayat, expressed appreciation for both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, stating, “This initiative will significantly boost employment opportunities in the region. I encourage people to visit the website, gather information, and apply online.”

The PM Matsya Sampada Yojana is an initiative launched by the Government of India to establish a comprehensive framework and reduce infrastructural gaps in the fisheries sector. The scheme was announced by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman during her speech in the Parliament while presenting the Union budget for 2019–20 on July 5, 2019.

The scheme aims to provide a new direction to the fisheries sector, strengthening rural economies and fostering income growth. The initiative is expected to yield transformative results in the near future.

