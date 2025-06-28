PM to inaugurate 100th birth anniv commemoration of Acharya Shri Vidyanand today

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the year-long commemoration marking the 100th birth anniversary of Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Maharaj.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, will be held on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, beginning at 9 A.M.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to formally inaugurate the centenary celebrations at around 11 A.M. and he will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The event will also be graced by the presence of Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rashtrasant Paramparacharya Shri 108 Pragyasagar ji Muniraj.

The year-long tribute aims to honour the extraordinary legacy of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, a revered Jain spiritual leader, philosopher, scholar, and social reformer.

Recognised for his significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of Jain philosophy and classical Indian languages, Acharya Vidyanand Ji authored more than 50 scholarly works on Jain ethics and philosophy.

His tireless efforts were also instrumental in the restoration and revival of ancient Jain temples across India, along with his lifelong dedication to education, especially in Prakrit and Sanskrit literature.

Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj is widely respected for his inclusive approach to spiritual teaching and his commitment to non-violence, ethical living, and community service.

The centenary programme will feature a series of cultural, spiritual, literary, and educational initiatives throughout the year, aimed at spreading his timeless message of peace, compassion, and wisdom across the country.

