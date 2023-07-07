PM to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains in UP today

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Friday is a momentous occasion for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two Vande Bharat Express trains in the state.

The semi-high-speed Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express, which is the country's 25th Vande Bharat train, will cover a distance of 302 km in just four hours with a stop at Ayodhya junction. It will reduce the travel time between Gorakhpur and Lucknow by two hours and can be used by commuters from July 9.

Sunaina Sain, a local resident, said: "I am happy with the launch of the Vande Bharat train in Gorakhpur. It will reduce the travel time from six hours to four hours to reach Lucknow. It's a moment of pride, and I thank the Prime Minister for launching this special train."

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express the same day.

With the commencement of these two trains, the total count of semi-high-speed trains in operation across the country will reach 25 and 50 up and down services.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will be scheduled to depart from Gorakhpur at 6.05 am, arriving in Lucknow at 10.20 am on the same day.

For the return journey, the train will leave Lucknow at 7.15 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 11.25 pm on the same day.

The Gorakhpur-Ayodhya-Lucknow Vande Bharat train is significant because it will cover the distance from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya in about two hours and from Lucknow to Ayodhya in just two hours as well.

"We used to see such trains on TV, and now the Vande Bharat train has been gifted to Purvanchal. The CM and MP are both working for the development of the city. The price of a train ticket is Rs 750, and it is affordable. Now, we will reach Lucknow in just 3.5 hours," said Bihari Tiwari, resident of Gorakhpur.

Therefore, passengers coming from Purvanchal through Vande Bharat trains and those coming from Lucknow will have the convenience of modern train services in less time.

