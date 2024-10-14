Pluckk becomes exclusive fresh produce partner for Spencer's Retail

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Pluckk, a first-of-its-kind digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand in the Fruits and Vegetables (F&V) space, has announced its strategic partnership with Spencer’s Retail. This collaboration will see Spencer’s Retail exclusively offering Pluckk's premium produce across its Fresh Section in stores across Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Pluckk's offerings include ozone-washed fruits and vegetables sourced directly from partner farms, certified non-GMO products, and HACCP-certified quality assurance. The company’s product range spans daily essentials, exotic selections, cuts, mixes, and juices, totalling 90 distinct items.

Commenting on the partnership, Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Spencer’s Retail, said: "Our partnership with Pluckk marks a significant step towards enhancing the fresh food experience for our customers. Pluckk’s expertise and commitment to quality align perfectly with Spencer’s mission to offer the best products to our customers."

Pratik Gupta, CEO of Pluckk, further added: "We are excited to partner with Spencers Retail to introduce our high-quality produce to their customers. This collaboration allows us to showcase the best of our offerings, ensuring consumers have daily access to fresh, healthy, and safe food. We anticipate doubling our presence over the next 12 months."

Pluckk operates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. The company connects farmers directly to consumers, delivering over 2 million products every month to half a million homes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.