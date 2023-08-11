Plea seeking to restrain opposition alliance from using acronym ‘INDIA’ dismissed by SC as withdrawn

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to restrain opposition political parties from use of acronym “INDIA” (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) for their grouping.

“Who are you to file this? This seems to be purely a publicity interest litigation," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia questioned advocate Dhawan Uniyal, questioning the locus standi (right to approach judicial forum) of the PIL petitioner.

Sensing the disclination of the bench to entertain the public interest litigation, Uniyal sought permission to withdraw the petition. The court dismissed the plea as withdrawn, at the present stage.

The top court said that if there is any grievance against use of the term ‘INDIA’ by political parties, the petitioner may approach the Election Commission.

The Delhi High Court on August 4 issued notice to the Centre, the EC and 26 political parties in a similar PIL filed before it. It has posted the matter for hearing next on October 31 saying that "it requires hearing".

It has been alleged that the opposition political parties have been exploiting the name of 'INDIA' for their political advantage, potentially misleading voters and engaging in activities that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

In July, 26 political parties including the main opposition Congress announced the name of 'INDIA' in Bengaluru to fight against the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

