Plane crash: Meitei body urges people to cooperate in receiving remains of Manipuri AI crew members

Imphal, June 16 (IANS) The bodies of Air India crew members 26-year-old Lamnunthem Singson and 20-year-old Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur, who were killed in the horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, would be brought back to Imphal after DNA identification and completion of other formalities, a leading Civil Society Organisation (CSO) said here on Monday.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a apex body of the Meitei community said that according to the information given by the Singson and Sharma families, the mortal remains of the two victims are currently undergoing DNA identification.

“The DNA-based identification is expected to take approximately 72 hours. Once the process is complete, the remains will be brought back to their home state of Manipur,” said COCOMI’s information wing convenor Laikhuram Jayenta.

Sharma belonged to the non-tribal Meitei community and hailed from Manipur's Thoubal district while Singson is a resident of the tribal inhabited Kangpokpi district, and was from the tribal Thadou community.

The COCOMI appealed for cooperation in receiving the mortal remains of the two daughters of Manipur.

The body said that the entire state of Manipur has united in mourning their untimely loss.

“Since the tragic news broke, people across the state, especially the youth, have paid tributes through candlelight vigils, prayers, and messages of solidarity, offering comfort and strength to the bereaved families.

"In this regard, COCOMI appeals to all sections of society, including CSOs, local clubs, youth bodies, and the general public, to extend full cooperation and support in receiving the mortal remains at Imphal Airport and ensuring their dignified return to their respective families for final rites.

"The CSOs also urge the state government and concerned administrative authorities to make all necessary logistical arrangements for the smooth transfer of the bodies to their homes.

“If willing, the families may come forward to receive their daughters at the airport without hesitation. COCOMI is ready to extend any coordination or assistance required during this process,” said Jayenta in a statement.

The statement added that as a community, “let us honour their return and pray for their souls to rest in eternal peace. May the land of Manipur welcome back her daughters with love and pride. And if life grants them another chance, may they return to us once again as the shining daughters of our soil.”

Meanwhile, family members of both Singson and Sharma went to Ahmedabad to complete the necessary formalities.

