Piyush Goyal invites greater Swedish participation in India's infra, manufacturing sectors

Stockholm, June 11 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that enhanced business engagement will add further momentum to the growing Indian-Swedish bilateral ties.

Addressing the India-Sweden Business Leaders' Roundtable (ISBLRT) here, hosted by Marcus Wallenberg, Chair, Wallenberg Investments AB, the minister said India-Sweden cooperation will continue to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth for a brighter future.

"Envisioned by the leadership of India and Sweden in 2016, ISBLRT has since emerged as a cornerstone platform for bringing together business leaders from both nations to foster collaboration in trade, innovation, and investment," the minister said in a post on X.

"Today’s discussions were constructive and forward-looking. Emphasised the need to build partnerships grounded in shared innovation, technological progress, and mutual prosperity," he added.

Goyal also had a “highly productive” meeting with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and Hakan Jevrell, State Secretary for Foreign Trade, Sweden.

"We discussed strengthening collaboration across sectors like clean energy, digital technology, climate, healthcare and life sciences, and skill development, among others," the Commerce Minister said.

He invited greater Swedish participation in India's growing infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

"Looking forward to unlocking new chapters of cooperation," said Goyal.

The Union Minister arrived in Stockholm for a three-day official visit to Sweden, after concluding a highly successful two-day visit to Switzerland.

"Eager to engage with Sweden's leadership, business community, and key stakeholders to explore new opportunities and strengthen our longstanding ties," Goyal posted on social media platform X.

With over 280 Swedish companies in India and more than 80 Indian companies in Sweden, "the potential for collaboration is immense", he added.

The Sweden visit is aimed at reinforcing the existing robust economic relationship and identifying new opportunities for growth, which are aligned with India's long-term economic objectives and global partnerships.

