Piyush Goyal inaugurates new building to boost India's Intellectual Property ecosystem

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday inaugurated the newly expanded ISA building of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) at Dwarka in the national capital.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Minister said that the development of the country is riding on the shoulders of innovation and that the Intellectual Property ecosystem is now being recognised worldwide as a key enabler of growth. He expressed confidence that if all stakeholders perform their duties effectively, this institution will become the epicentre of the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047 and will serve as a foundation for research and development.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s intellectual property infrastructure. To support India’s role as an International Searching Authority (ISA) and International Preliminary Examining Authority under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, a building was constructed in 2014, comprising the ground and first floors. With the Indian IP ecosystem witnessing unprecedented growth, the government approved the construction of an expanded building in 2018. The project, undertaken by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), was completed in 2025.

The expansion involved the renovation of the existing ISA building and the addition of five new floors, from the second to the seventh, increasing the total built-up area to 140,120 square feet. The facility can now accommodate over 700 personnel, compared to the earlier capacity of 200 in the old 6,082-square-foot IPO building. The project, costing approximately Rs 88 crore, features modern architectural design to maximise workspace and promote efficiency.

The ground and first floors house the administrative and professional teams, including the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks. Floors two to six provide dedicated workspaces for officers handling patents, designs, copyrights, and trademarks, along with examination halls, technical and legal sections, and international affairs divisions.

The seventh floor hosts a state-of-the-art International Training Centre with five fully equipped training halls, high-speed internet connectivity, and modern digital tools for capacity building of IP professionals and stakeholders.

The building incorporates eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant (STP), and plant waste decomposers, in line with sustainable development goals. These facilities are expected to reduce maintenance costs, enhance productivity, and improve overall service delivery, thereby strengthening India’s position in global IP administration.

Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada said the growth of intellectual property is progressing very well, and that India will become a talent hub for electronics, IT, and semiconductors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.