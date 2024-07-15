Piyush Goyal holds talks with WTO Chief on free and equitable trade

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a crucial meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to discuss the ongoing negotiations and the progress made since the 13th Ministerial Conference of the global trade organisation, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The conversation highlighted India’s commitment to achieving fair and meaningful trade outcomes and ensuring free and equitable trade among member nations.

The minister also convened a meeting with India’s WTO team in Geneva, led by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India at the WTO, along with senior officers from the Department of Commerce. They discussed priority issues currently under discussion or at various stages of negotiations in the WTO, reinforcing India’s strategic approach to international trade.

Goyal also met leading business figures and potential investors, including representatives from MSC Cargo. They discussed potential collaborations and investment opportunities in various sectors, aiming to attract investments and foster partnerships to support India’s growth and development.

The Minister also held a meeting with senior officials from Zurich Airport, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Zurich Airport, Josef Felder. They explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing airport infrastructure and advancing ancillary air services in India. The discussions centred on leveraging best practices and innovations to significantly improve the Indian aviation sector.

The Minister also engaged with prominent members of the Indian diaspora in Zurich. He acknowledged their valuable contributions to the Swiss economy and Indo-Swiss relations, encouraging them to invest in India. He highlighted the extensive opportunities available in India and the newly signed India-EFTA TEPA.

