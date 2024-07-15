Ratna Bhandar Opened after 46 Years: What is inside?

Bhubaneswar: The lock of Puri Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar was broken on Sunday ending a forty-six years long wait for the devotees. The missing of keys to the inner chamber of the temple forced the government-appointed team of 11 members to break it open.

The issue assumed much significance during the recent Odisha Assembly elections. The BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targeted the ruling BJD over the missing keys to the treasury and promised to people that it would reopen it if the party came to power.

The reopening of the inner chamber attracted a large gathering of devotees who wanted to witness this historic moment. Officials have said the team won't carry out the inventory of valuables immediately, however, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun fixing the structural cracks in the chamber.

What is found inside Ratna Bhandar?

Ratna Bhandar as the name suggests is the treasure trove of the 12th-century Puri-based temple. The precious ornaments of the deities of the temple Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra were kept in the revered vault.

These ornaments were offered by devotees and former kings over centuries. It is reported that Odisha's King Anangabhima Dev donated 2.5 lakh madhas of gold to prepare jewellery for the almighty.

Ratna Bhandar is made up of the outer chamber (Bahara Bhandar) and the inner chamber (Bhitara Bhandar). The inventory of the collection is pending, however, it contains the rarest of jewellery, including diamonds, gold and precious stones.

The treasury has a treasure trove of 454 types of gold ornaments weighing 12,883 ‘bhari' and 293 types of silver ornaments weighing 22,153 ‘bhari', according to the last inventory conducted in 1978. The inner chamber was opened in 1985 for gold-repair work but an inventory was not done then.

The ‘Bhitara Bhandar' contains 180 types of ornaments, including 74 varieties of pure gold ornaments, some weighing more than 1.2 kg, noted in the Odisha Review magazine article from 2022.

This vault also houses plates made of gold, diamond, corals and pearls, the report said. It also has over 140 silver jewellery pieces.

As per reports, Puri Collector Charles Grome had made a list of ornaments stored in the inner chamber that included 1,333 items in 1805.

It is also said the bhandar has chambers holding 128 gold coins, 1,297 silver coins, 106 copper coins and 24 ancient gold coins.

It was reported that the temple committee was looking for help from a skilled snake charmer as they were anticipating the presence of reptiles who might be guarding the valuables. However, Odisha high court judge Biswanath Rath, who visited the chamber, said it was a myth as no reptiles were found inside the chamber.

