Piyush Goyal embarks on UK visit to reinforce momentum on bilateral trade pact

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday embarked on a high-level, two-day visit to the United Kingdom, to reinforce strategic momentum on India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

At a time of evolving global trade dynamics, Goyal’s visit aims to accelerate bilateral engagements, harness emerging opportunities, and lay a robust foundation for a forward-looking, resilient, and mutually beneficial economic relationship, according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

The visit underscores India’s strategic focus on strengthening its economic and trade partnership with the UK, particularly in the backdrop of the announcement by the two Prime Ministers to conclude the India–UK FTA.

During the visit, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds.

Both leaders will review the progress made in the ongoing FTA negotiations and chart out a clear, time-bound roadmap for its finalisation and implementation.

The minister will also meet the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, to discuss macroeconomic priorities, financial cooperation, and investment facilitation between the two countries, according to the ministry.

In addition, Goyal is scheduled to engage with Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, to explore avenues of collaboration in creative industries and innovation-driven sectors.

He will also participate in multiple high-impact sessions at the prestigious India Global Forum (IGF), including the Mainstage Plenary, the Future Frontiers Forum, and a roundtable titled ‘From Agreement to Action: UK–India FTA’.

These engagements will bring together global business leaders, investors, and policy experts to deliberate on the strategic contours of the India–UK economic corridor and the transformative impact of the proposed FTA.

The minister is expected to interact with leading CEOs and industry stakeholders from key sectors including shipping, fintech, logistics, and advanced manufacturing, with a view to deepening commercial linkages and promoting cross-border investments.

