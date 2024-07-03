PIL in Allahabad HC seeks CBI probe into Hathras stampede

Prayagraj (UP), July 3 (IANS) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Hathras stampede incident.

The tragic event, organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, aka Narayan Saakar Hari, at Fulrai village under the Sikandrarau police station area of Hathras district, claimed more than 120 lives, leaving over 25 people injured.

The PIL, moved by Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi, claims that the district authorities were “totally responsible” for its “negligent” act due to which the stampede occurred and that this type of inappropriate law and order situation in the state would lead to people losing faith in the government.

The plea further states that the district authorities have mechanisms in place to prevent and control any unwarranted situations, and the state government is investing substantial public funds in new techniques for better administration. Despite this, the incident occurred.

Further, the petitioner has submitted that he is very concerned about the safety of devotees who would be attending Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, which is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj in 2025.

Against this backdrop, the petitioner has urged the High Court to accept his PIL through this Letter Petition and take suo motu cognizance of the incident.

In his plea, the petitioner seeks a CBI inquiry into the stampede and the suspension of the responsible officers for their negligent acts.

Alternatively, the PIL seeks independent judicial inquiry into the present matter. The petitioner has also sought compensation for the victims.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.