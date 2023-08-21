PIET’s Department of Management Studies (DMS) gets accredited by NBA

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET), a Panipat, Haryana based leading destination for students pursuing professional education, has been accorded accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its Department of Management Studies (DMS), for showcasing excellence in Academics, Research and Consultancy, Administration, and Extension Services.

The NBA accreditation makes PIET’s students eligible to pursue higher education from reputed universities all over the world. This also incentivizes large companies to offer PIET students higher packages, as a degree from an accredited institute is testimony to students’ knowledge and industry fitment.

The department of Management Studies is now even better positioned to tie up with Global Universities for twinning programs. Students also receive scholarships and other financial assistance for admission into NBA-accredited courses.

Speaking on receiving NBA accreditation, Rakesh Tayal, Vice Chairman, Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology said: “The goal of being one of the best management universities in the country can only be propagated by innovation and a clear vision towards excellence.

“I would like to thank our dedicated faculty and congratulate our students who through their hard work and dedication have been on the path of excellence and the NBA accreditation is another step in that direction.

“With this accreditation, we aim to foster global partnerships and continue striving for excellence in education. Together, we create a brighter future at Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology.”

At PIET’s Department of Management Studies (DMS), students go through info talks, concept induction programs, flip learning, guest lecture, assignments, presentation, group discussions, case analysis, aptitude and technology skill development, skill development, value-added courses, concept classes, workshops, and industrial talks.

These measures not only help improve the knowledge of the subject but also provide students with tools and aptitude to plan for achieving the desired objectives.

As a result, students get a transformative development experience, attain intellectual growth, and get a deep practical knowledge with sound judgment.

PIET’s vision is to impart business management education of the highest standards and produce world-class professionals with solid communication and teamwork skills.

To this end, the curriculum and pedagogy followed by DMS trains students to be globally competent professionals with an innovative streak.

This accreditation is another feather in the cap of PIET as last year it achieved accreditation from the NBA for its Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE).

