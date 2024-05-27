PhonePe’s Pincode partners with Simpli Namdhari’s in Bengaluru to tap wider customer base

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Homegrown store-first commerce app Pincode by PhonePe on Monday announced it has partnered with Simpli Namdhari’s – India’s only 100 per cent veg omni-channel retailer — to help reach a larger online customer base.

The collaboration will bring a wide variety of groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables and other premium FMCG products on the Pincode app for Bengaluru residents, the company said in a statement.

"Namdhari’s are known for being one of the largest exporters of fresh fruits and vegetables in India, and now their products are available on Pincode as well,” said Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode.

Pincode is working to empower local businesses to thrive alongside the e-commerce boom.

“By partnering with us, merchants can seamlessly digitize their shops as we provide them with all the expertise they need to go online while leveraging our extensive network to drive online demand,” Lohcheb added.

According to him, Pincode has over 2 million registered users, with more than 1.5 million orders processed to date.

"In addition to our own e-commerce platform, the Pincode app will help drive more online orders for Simpli Namdharis by offering our extensive catalog of over 5,000 products across fresh fruit and vegetables, staples, dairy, FMCG and more to customers,” said Gurmukh Singh Roopra, CEO of Simpli Namdhari’s.

Pincode also provides comprehensive support through training, dedicated dashboards, and a mobile app for day-to-day operations, ensuring merchants can run their digital stores their way.

Its offerings for merchants include free delivery, seasonal incentives, and reliability in order fulfillment, allowing merchants to expect a seamless transition into the digital marketplace.

