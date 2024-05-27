B-Town Shower SRK with Wishes After KKR's IPL Triumph

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions trophy on May 26, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. This victory sparked widespread congratulations from Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers for team owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, and Kartik Aaryan led the wave of praise on social media. Ranveer called it "a glorious campaign" and "a true team effort" on Instagram.



Ranveer Singh's story on Instagram



Karan Johar celebrated with a picture of Khan's iconic open-arms pose, writing, "Bhai ka victory! @iplt20 ka trophy mil gaya. Badhai ho. Love you bhai!"



Karan Jo's post for SRK



Kartik Aaryan who will be next seen in 'Chandu Champion' shared KKR's official post, congratulating "the champions."



Kartik Aaryan's post for KKR



Gauri Khan posted a photo with her husband and the golden trophy.

SRK's co-star and Punjab Kings (PBKS) owner Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate King Khan.

Congratulations for such an incredible win and your third IPL title @KKRiders @iamsrk @iam_juhi ❤️ Hard Luck @SunRisers. You guys were great throughout the tournament. #IPlfinal2024 #tataIpl2024 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 26, 2024

After chasing down Sunrisers' 113-run target with overs to spare, KKR's triumph reverberated through both B-Town and sports fraternities. Many cricketers also took to their social media accounts to congratulate the Kolkata-based side for winning their third title.