Phone tapping case: Rajasthan CM’s OSD appears before Delhi Police's Crime Branch

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer On Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma appeared before Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday, a day after he was served notice by the cops in a phone tapping case.

Sources said that police had prepared a list of questions and are questioning Sharma.

The Delhi Police had issued summon to Sharma and had asked him to appear before the Delhi Police on Monday.

This is the seventh notice sent to Sharma.

Earlier, statement of Sharma was recorded on three occasions December 6, 2021, May 14, 2022 and February 13, 2023.

On July 3, 2021, the Delhi High Court had granted some relief to Sharma by asking Delhi Police Crime Branch not to take coercive action against him.

Sharma had moved to the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, union minister and BJP MP from Jodhpur had lodged a complaint against Sharma and others, accusing them of phone tapping.

Acting on his complaint, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR on March 25, 2021.

In the alleged audio clips, Sharma was talking to rebel Congress leaders to topple the Rajasthan government. The audio clips had gone viral.

