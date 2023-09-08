PGMEB seeks comments on draft minimum standard of requirements for PG medical courses

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought comments from stakeholders on draft Minimum Standard of Requirements for Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023.

"The Post-graduate Medical Education Board is seeking public comments for draft Minimum Standard of Requirements for Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023(MSR-2023)," read the notice issued by the PGMEB.

It further said, "It is requested to share comments on the draft MSR at the following email id comments.pomer@nmc.org.in in MS Word ( docx) format or machine readable PDF Format within 10 days from the date of publication of this notice (September 6)with a subject tagline Comments on draft PG MSR-2023."

The PGMEB, which determine the standards of medical education at the Post-Graduate level, along with the notice also attached the copy of the draft MSR.

"In exercise of the powers conferred vide sub-section (1) (a), (c), (d) and (e) of Section 25 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the PGMEB issues the following guidelines under Regulation 10 of the Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses and Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023 and Section 3.5 of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation-2023.These Guidelines may be called the Minimum Standard of Requirements for Post-graduate Courses-2023 (MSR-2023)," read the draft.

As per the draft under the general guidelines, medical institutions will fulfill the specific and unique requirements for individual specialities as per Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER) in vogue. There shall be proportionate increase in the faculty, infrastructure and other staff in a subject of Radio-diagnosis, Anaesthesia. Pathology, Microbiology, and Biochemistry with the increase in the number of beds in the hospital.

Among others, all post-graduate medical college/institution will have facilities for teaching the basic science subjects as per guidelines.

On infrastructure requirements, the draft said hospital will have minimum 200 beds and will compulsorily have Biochemistry, Pathology, Microbiology and Radio-Diagnosis department.

Minimum 15 per cent of the total beds in the Department imparting post-graduate training should be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds/High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds exclusively of that Department, it said.

