G20 Summit: Security beefed up at Majnu Ka Tilla in view of anti-China protest

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday barricaded and deployed a large number of personnel, including paramilitary forces, at the city's Tibetan-majority Majnu Ka Tilla area in anticipation of an anti-China protest ahead of the two-day G20 Summit scheduled to take place this weekend.

"We have beefed up security at Majnu Ka Tilla," said a senior police official.

On Thursday, President of the Tibetan Youth Congress Gonpo Dhundup had announced plans for the protest in on Friday against China's unlawful occupation of Tibet.

He expressed deep concern about the critical situation in Tibet and explained that protests occur whenever a Chinese delegation visits a free nation.

However, a Delhi Police official firmly said that no protests would be permitted.

"The police have not granted permission for any demonstrations during the summit and have warned of taking action against those who attempt to protest," he said.

