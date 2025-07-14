PG Programme in Rural Development and Management for students in North East

New Delhi, July 14 ( IANS) In a significant step towards strengthening rural transformation in the region, Nagaland Central University has launched a new postgraduate (MA) programme in Rural Development and Management.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as over 70 per cent of Nagaland’s population resides in rural areas, underscoring the need for focused development strategies.

According to the University, this programme, introduced under the Department of Rural Development and Planning, aims to prepare a skilled workforce capable of addressing the diverse challenges and opportunities in rural landscapes, particularly across Nagaland and the broader North Eastern region.

Approved during the university’s 40th Academic Council meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Jagadish K. Patnaik, the programme will commence with an initial intake of 20 students.

Applications are currently open, with the last date for submission being July 20. For candidates not appearing for CUET, an entrance test is scheduled for July 28.

The new course offers a comprehensive curriculum that blends classroom learning with field-based experiences. It covers key areas such as the rural economy, governance, social dynamics, natural resource management, and the design and implementation of development programmes.

Highlighting the relevance of the initiative, Prof Jagadish K. Patnaik stated, “This programme represents our commitment to academic excellence and to addressing the real-world developmental needs of rural and tribal communities. With a balance of theoretical insights and practical exposure, we aim to nurture professionals who will drive meaningful change at the grassroots.”

He further extended his best wishes to all involved, noting that the programme is expected to become a cornerstone for producing leaders grounded in community realities.

Prof Jayanta Choudhury, Head of the Department, added, “The launch of this programme is a well-considered move to develop local leadership and professional capacities in rural development. It will empower students academically and also enable them to create a meaningful impact in their communities.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of Dr Deepa Thangjam, Dr Merensangla Longkumer, and Dr Guneshori Maisnam, Assistant Professors in the department.

Supporting the initiative, Prof Dipak Sinha, Pro-Vice Chancellor at the Medziphema Campus, assured comprehensive support for the successful execution of the programme.

Meanwhile, Prof B. Kilangla Jamir, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, congratulated the department on this significant milestone.

Key Highlights of the Programme included an inter-disciplinary syllabus, integrating classroom knowledge with on-ground learning, emphasis on planning, execution, monitoring, and assessment of rural development programmes, strong career avenues in public service, NGOs, academia, and entrepreneurship and a focus on creating direct impact in tribal and rural regions, official added.

Graduates in B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., or BBA (excluding language subjects) with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply. Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories are offered relaxation as per norms. Additionally, students from Nagaland University-affiliated colleges will receive a 10 per cent bonus weightage.

