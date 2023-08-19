Petition to lift ban on student union polls in Rajasthan withdrawn from High Court

Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) The petitioner who filed a plea against the ban on student union polls in Rajasthan had to withdraw it after the High Court questioned him reasons for filing the petition when he is neither a student nor he is contesting the elections.

Rajasthan High Court, on hearing the matter of student union polls, made a verbal comment on the PIL filed, seeking to lift the ban on the election.

The court told the petitioner advocate Shantanu Pareek -- "We are finding this more publicity interest litigation than public interest litigation. You are neither a student. Nor is the student contesting the union elections. In such a situation, on what basis have you filed a petition in the High Court." The High Court said -- "We will file a case against you for wasting the time of the court." Thereafter, the petitioner withdrew the petition from the High Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice AG Masih made these comments after which plea was withdrawn. In fact, in the petition, there has been a demand to remove the ban imposed on the student union elections, saying that it is the right of the students.

A meeting of the Higher Education Department was held last Saturday regarding the student union elections. In this meeting, the vice-chancellors of universities across the state had talked about banning the student union elections citing the implementation of the new education policy-2020, as well as the ongoing admission and result process in the university. It was decided unanimously that there will be no elections this year.

The decision to ban the student union elections is being opposed across the state. Student organisations and student leaders are opposing this decision in different ways. The maximum opposition to the decision is being seen in Jaipur. Here the students are sitting on hunger strike for the last 8 days.

At the same time, there have been clashes between the protesting students and the police many times. Students have threatened to commit suicide by spraying petrol on themselves, and have also protested sitting half-naked demanding the removal of the ban. ABVP and NSUI are also united on this issue.

