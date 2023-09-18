Petition filed at Calcutta HC accusing police of lackadaisical probe in minor Kolkata student's suicide

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) A petition has been filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday accusing the officers of Kolkata's Kasba Police Station of a "lackadaisical probe" in the suicide of a minor student by jumping for the fifth floor of the school on September 4.

The petition, filed by the parents of the deceased student, accused the investigating officials of not releasing the footage of the CCTV cameras installed within the school premises for the day when the tragedy took place.

They have also accused the investigating officers of refusing to hand over a copy of the post-mortem report of their deceased son and demanded a second post-mortem examination.

A bench of Justice Jay Sengupta has admitted the petition and the matter will come up for hearing at this bench on Tuesday.

Immediately after the incident on September 4, the parents accused the school authorities of mentally humiliating their son for the last couple of years, since his father was one the guardians who had protested against the school authority’s decision to hike the fee substantially during the Covid-19 period.

On September 7, the school authorities announced its closure for an indefinite period and since then, the school has remained closed. A notice signed by the principal was pasted on the gate of the school on September 7, which said that the school authorities, just like the parents of the deceased student, are equally shocked by the tragic incident.

"We want to assure the parents that Silver Point School gives topmost priority to the safety and security of their children admitted here. However, till further notice, the school remains closed," the notice read.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.