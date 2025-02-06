Perur temple consecration: Heavy security as 5 lakh devotees expected on Feb 10

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) All security arrangements have been finalised for the consecration of the 2,000-year-old Patteeswara Swamy Temple in Perur, Tamil Nadu, scheduled for February 10.

This sacred event is taking place after a 14-year gap and is expected to draw a massive crowd of approximately 5 lakh devotees. In anticipation of the large turnout, Tamil Nadu Police has made extensive security arrangements.

A heavy contingent of police personnel will be deployed in Perur and its surrounding areas to ensure a smooth and safe event.

Senior police officials have already conducted inspections and formulated traffic diversion plans.

To accommodate the police personnel on duty, all marriage halls in the vicinity have been booked for three days.

Additionally, six private properties and the Santhalinga Adikalar College will be used as parking spaces for vehicles arriving for the event.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, which manages Tamil Nadu’s temples, has only 5.5 acres of dedicated parking space. However, to accommodate the large influx of visitors, nearby coconut groves have been offered by landowners and are being prepared as additional parking lots.

As part of the preparations, a Tarpana Mandapam and Navagraha pillars, constructed by the Nallaram Foundation at the Perur ghats, have been officially handed over to HR&CE officials.

The temple’s Rajagopuram now features 11 newly-placed kalasams, along with kalasams for the Natarajar and Pachai Nayaki Amman shrines.

The wooden door of the Nayaki Amman shrine has been covered with 27 kg of silver plating, while a 27-kg silver peedam has been installed in the Natarajar shrine.

According to HR&CE officials, the yagasalai construction has been completed. They also noted that kalasams for Pachai Nayaki Ambal and Patteeswarar were originally placed in the 1970s, before the formation of the HR&CE department.

To accommodate devotees visiting the temple, a new Annadaana Koodam has been constructed at a cost of ₹51 lakh, capable of seating 50 people at a time.

HR&CE officials confirmed that free meals will be provided daily to all devotees visiting the temple.

The last consecration ceremony, held on November 12, 2010, saw an estimated 2.5 lakh devotees in attendance.

This year, officials predict that the crowd size will double, with at least 5 lakh people expected to participate in the event.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu, recently accused the BJP of attempting to incite religious tensions in the state.

His remarks came in response to controversies surrounding the Thiruparankundram Lord Muruga Temple in Madurai district.

The minister assured that the HR&CE department remains committed to upholding Tamil Nadu’s centuries-old temple customs, rituals, and festivals, ensuring their uninterrupted continuation in all temples under its jurisdiction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.