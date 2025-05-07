Perfectly named to honour victims of Pahalgam massacre: Army veterans hail codename 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) 'Operation Sindoor', India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on April 22, struck nine locations across the border, vapourising terrorists and their hideouts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

While the operation code-named 'Operation Sindoor' has struck a chord with the Pahalgam victims, a couple of Army veterans have also welcomed it, calling it a fitting tribute to the widows who lost their life partners in the savage attack.

Colonel Abhay Patvardhan (Retd) in an exclusive conversation with IANS said, "Operation Sindoor has been perfectly named to honour the victims and families of Pahalgam as it shows that the government not only count the casualties as numbers but attempts to honour them by humanising their feelings and sentiments."

He also stated that more than 250 terrorists might have been killed in the precision strikes.

"What we are gathering from the media is that about 60-70 terrorists have been eliminated, but my understanding is more than 250 of them have been neutralised," he stated.

He also said the damages would have been heavy on the other side in the precision attack.

Brigadier Uday Kumar W Deshmukh, SM (Sena Medal), VSM (Retd.), speaking to IANS, lauded the 'Operation Sindoor', stating that the Indian Armed Forces will tighten the noose around Pakistan's neck, if the "terror-sponsoring" nation doesn't mend its ways.

"Line of Control (LoC) will remain active for some time. However, the Indian Armed Forces, among the best in the world, are well-equipped to deal with any menace," he said.

Commenting on Pakistan's nature, he said, "They will launch a fake information war and also flex their muscle with a nuke threat. Pak Army will retaliate, it's sure, but we are prepared to hit back."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.