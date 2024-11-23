People voted for ideology, rejected dynasty: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Maha victory

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on welcomed the resounding mandate for MahaYuti in Maharashtra Assembly polls and said that this was a mandate for ideology and principles that BJP constantly endeavours to bring in political discourse.

Speaking to IANS on Maharashtra results, Trivedi said, “People of Maharashtra have clearly chosen ideology over dynastic politics.”

He further stated, "The results we are witnessing so far in Maharashtra are spectacularly in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Mahayuti. The BJP is headed for its best ever performance in the state. The primary reasons for this success are the remarkable developmental work undertaken by the government, the relentless efforts and dedication of government, the excellent leadership at the state level, and most importantly the credibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst the people."

The BJP leader further emphasised that this election was a decisive battle between "Vichar ki Virasat" (legacy of ideals) and "Parivar ki Virasat" (legacy of family).

"We often use the term 'Vichar Parivar' (family and ideals). This election was about deciding whether the mandate would go to the legacy of ideals or the legacy of a family. The people of Maharashtra have made it crystal clear—they have blessed the legacy of ideals while rejecting those who, abandoning principles and centering everything around family," he remarked.

Hours ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde also expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for the landslide mandate and offered special thanks to 'Ladke Bahin (beloved sisters)' and 'Ladka Bhau (beloved Bhau)' for the overwhelming support.

"What we worked on for the last two and half years, we will now do in the next five years," he said in his first reaction. "This is a huge mandate, landslide and historical victory," he claimed.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra also took to X and wrote, "Ek hain to safe hain! Modi hai to mumkin hai!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.