People of Maha rejected Oppn's attempt to mislead them: BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday said that the people of Maharashtra rejected the Opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA)'s attempts to mislead and deceive them, claiming that the latter tried to win support of certain community with rhetorics like "vote jihad," "love jihad," and "land jihad".

Speaking to IANS, Somaiya said, "The Opposition disrespects the Constitution while claiming to protect it. They mislead people with issues like vote jihad, love jihad, and land jihad, which they consider constitutional."

"In the Lok Sabha elections, leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray succeeded in deceiving voters, but the people of Maharashtra delivered a strong blow in the Assembly elections," he added.

Highlighting the Opposition's declining influence, he added, "Today, even their Opposition status in the Maharashtra Assembly is under threat."

When asked about the ideal Chief Minister for Maharashtra, Somaiya stated, "The next Chief Minister should be someone who places Maharashtra at the top in terms of development."

Taking a dig at Congress, Somaiya slammed its reliance on dynastic politics.

"Despite having three members of the Gandhi family in Parliament, Congress couldn't secure even 15 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. It's unfortunate. What future does the Congress have?" he remarked.

Somaiya also addressed the recent apology by Maulana Sajjad Nomani, spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

He alleged that Nomani admitted to inciting communal sentiments by claiming Muslims were in danger.

Notably, the Islamic cleric issued an apology on Monday, expressing his regret for his remarks, asking the community to boycott Muslim members who supported the BJP.

Posting the letter on X, Nomani stated, "My boycott statement is being widely discussed. This statement was not against any community or was not a fatwa in any way. Still, if anyone's feelings have been hurt, then I take back my words and apologise unconditionally."

Reacting to this, Somaiya said, "Sajjad Nomani himself admitted that he provoked emotions by making false claims. He has apologised, but this is not enough. I have urged the Election Commission to file an FIR against him. Strict action must be taken."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.