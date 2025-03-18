People have high expectations from new legislators of Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) With high expectations from the new BJP government in Delhi, only an efficient functioning of the Assembly can deliver solutions to all the problems faced by citizens, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a two-day orientation programme for new legislators of Delhi, Birla urged MLAs to nurture themselves as attentive listeners, study old debates and introduce their personal touch and innovation in debates and discussions in the Assembly.

He urged the legislators to learn legislative practices and deliver their best for transparent governance in the national Capital which is constantly under the watch of the rest of the country.

“The more you are aware of the Constitution, the rules and regulations of the functioning of the Assembly, the better you will be able to utilise the platform offered by the Assembly - during Question Hour or other proceeding,” said Birla.

He said an alert and aware legislator can emerge as the best politician of the city through the proceedings in the Assembly.

“Our conduct and language should be parliamentary. All previous debates of the House will soon be digitalised which can be used by MLAs, along with technology like Artificial Intelligence,” he said, urging legislators to hone their skills of legislative drafting for serious debates in the House.

An alert and skilled legislator can contribute to transparency in the functioning of the government, attend to issues related to his or her constituency, address challenges of Delhi and ensure accountability.

Earlier, Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta urged members to follow practices and conventions and make the most of the House committees to which they will be nominated.

“My advice to you is to utilise the time of the House in the best way and maintain decorum,” he said, promising to reintroduce some of the practices like Question Hour and Private Member Bill which were allegedly discontinued under the previous government.

“This orientation programme is a vital initiative to strengthen the legislative capabilities of our MLAs. It will help them understand parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting, and the significance of meaningful debates, enabling them to participate effectively in the Assembly,” he said.

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) will conduct the training sessions, offering insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices. PRIDE, under the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker, organises training sessions for MPs, legislative staff, and other stakeholders.

The two-day programme will include expert-led lectures, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focussed on good governance, policy-making, and legislative frameworks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.