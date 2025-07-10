People in communally-sensitive coastal K'taka region moving towards peace: Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that peace is being restored across the communally-sensitive coastal region in the state.

"We can see the change. It is evident," he emphasised.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the state government has initiated several measures in response to a series of concerning incidents over the past two to three months to ensure the establishment of peace in the region.

"In light of the recent murders in the coastal region, a Special Action Force (SAF) has been formed. It is functioning as an anti-communal force, with specific mandates. This is one part of our efforts," he added.

He said that suggestions were received regarding the organisation of peace meetings and the initiation of legal measures to ease public tensions across the coastal region in the state.

"Accordingly, a peace meeting was held in Mangaluru on Wednesday, also attended by District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao," he noted.

The meeting was attended by all-party MLAs, MPs, MLCs, presidents and representatives of various organisations, educational institutions, and religious leaders.

More than 200 representatives participated with more than 40 individuals who spoke during the meeting that lasted for more than 4.5 hours.

"Valuable suggestions were made. We have recorded them and will review them for appropriate action," Parameshwara said.

He also mentioned a proposal to organise a larger peace event after the Monsoon session, which would include participation from all religious leaders.

"I have issued strict directions to enforce law and order in the region. Inciting social media posts must stop, and legal action will be taken if they continue. We are already working on introducing new legislation in the upcoming Assembly session to curb the spread of false news," Parameshwara said.

"More measures will follow to ensure peace in the Mangaluru region."

He also emphasised, "Students should receive quality education and secure employment opportunities. We aim to attract companies to invest in the region. Changes are already happening."

He said that suggestions were also made to stop calling the Mangaluru region as communally sensitive, a term used commonly due to certain crime incidents.

"We have intensified measures against drug abuse involving schools and colleges, and action has been taken against the illegal sand mafia. The Deputy Commissioner will be taking further steps," he said.

Mangaluru had recently witnessed a series of revenge killings and communal strife, which disrupted law and order.

These incidents, including stabbing attacks and a mob lynching, threatened to spread unrest to other parts of the state, Parameshwara said.

