People are vexed with coalition govt in just six months, says Jagan

Amaravati, Dec 10 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that people are vexed with the coalition government in just six months as it has failed on all fronts.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President called on party leaders and workers to counter the false propaganda and diversion politics of the TDP-led coalition government.

Addressing the local bodies leaders of YSRCP from Prakasam district, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of engaging in diversion politics to cover up the coalition government failures.

The coalition has failed to implement its election promises and failed to make budgetary allocations while during our term we had given an annual welfare calendar with dates and strictly followed it in the DBT format to avoid corruption and middlemen, he said.

“The coalition on the other hand has done away with all the welfare schemes we implemented with farmers not getting MSP and paddy procurement not being taken up. Fee reimbursement was not given affecting the students and power charges have been increased burdening the people,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the YSRCP’s governance focused on transparency, welfare, and infrastructure development, including the RBKs, door-to-door rice distribution reforms, and infrastructure projects like medical colleges, Ramayapatnam Port and Veligonda irrigation tunnels.

Addressing the controversy over rice distribution, Jagan questioned how the opposition could spread false claims when the central and state machinery, including customs and security, remains under their control. He accused Finance Minister P. Keshav's relatives of monopolising rice exports while misrepresenting facts.

Under the YSRCP, rice was directly delivered to beneficiaries, eliminating corruption. He noted that the current government has reversed these reforms, reintroducing dealer-based distribution, low-quality rice, and ration mafia practices.

He blamed the coalition government for burdening people with taxes and escalating electricity tariffs by over Rs 15,000 crore. "Chandrababu’s idea of wealth creation is exploitation and burdening the common man," Jagan remarked, referring to Naidu’s governance as "tax-heavy and oppressive." He accused Naidu of privatising public assets like ports and medical colleges.

YSRCP has announced a series of campaigns, including a farmers’ support programme on December 13, a protest against electricity tariff hike on December 27, and a rally on January 3 to address fee reimbursement delays. Jagan urged party members to strengthen grassroots connections and actively counter misinformation through social media.

"This fight isn’t just against an opposition leader but against a machinery of lies," Jagan said, affirming his confidence in the YSRCP’s return to power through trust and credibility.

