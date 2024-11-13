Peaceful polling on four seats in Bihar bypolls

Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Voting in the bypolls on four Bihar Assembly seats has been largely peaceful, with only one minor incident reported in Tarari.

As polling progressed, the voter turnout reached 34.77 per cent by 1 P.M. on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Imamganj (SC) constituency was leading with a turnout of 38.17 per cent, followed by Belaganj at 35.51 per cent, Ramgarh at 34.43 per cent, and Tarari at 30.90 per cent.

Voting has been largely peaceful across these constituencies, with only one minor incident reported in Tarari.

The EC has maintained heightened security and monitoring to ensure smooth and orderly polling throughout the day.

Polling started at 7 A.M. on Wednesday and voting is open until 5 P.M. in Ramgarh, Tarari, and Belaganj, while in Imamganj, polling will close an hour earlier, at 4 P.M.

Imamganj is considered as Naxal affected area in Gaya district.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari expressed confidence about his party’s prospects in the ongoing bye-elections in Bihar's four Assembly constituencies, stating that there is a strong wave in favor of the RJD’s model under Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

“The people are supporting Tejashwi Yadav’s focus on jobs, education, healthcare, income generation, irrigation, and other welfare policies — not those who promote divisiveness,” Tiwari asserted.

He predicted that the November 23 election results would reflect this popular support.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra dismissed the RJD’s optimism, claiming that NDA candidates were on track for a sweeping victory on all four Bihar seats and even in neighbouring Jharkhand.

“Tejashwi Yadav’s ambitions are like ‘Mungeri Lal ke Haseen Sapne’ (daydreams) that won’t come true. The NDA will win all four seats,” Mishra stated, projecting confidence in the alliance's electoral strength.

As the campaign continues, both parties remain hopeful, with each claiming broad public support for their respective visions.

The bypolls for the four vacant Assembly seats in Bihar are crucial as three of these constituencies were previously held by leaders from the Grand Alliance, a coalition of parties led by the RJD, and Left parties allied groups.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.