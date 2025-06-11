Peace rally held in Meghalaya to condole 'untimely death' of Raja Raghuvanshi

Shillong, June 11 (IANS) Hundreds of residents took out a peace rally held in Meghalaya's Sohra to condole the death of Raja Raghuvanshi and extended their solidarity to the bereaved family.

The residents of Sohra, a famous tourist location in Meghalaya, stood up against misinformation, sending across the message that Sohra has always been safe and secure. Adding significance to the rally, Gavin Mylliem, MLA of Sohra Constituency, Titosstarwell Chyne, MDC, Sohra, along with Freeman Sing Syiem, Syiem of Hima Sohra, Marremdor Syiem, Deputy Syiem of Hima Sohra and members of Hima Sohra also joined the peace rally with the residents for 5 kilometres.

As a mark of respect and appreciation for the efforts put in by the search and rescue team, the dignitaries felicitated the Sohra police force and those involved in the venture of finding the victim.

Sohra was shaken by the shocking news of the couple's disappearance, prompting a massive search and rescue operation that involved teams from both the state and across the country. Later, authorities discovered Raja Raghuvanshi’s body while the search for his wife continued. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was subsequently arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

The death of Raja Raghuvanshi led many to assume Sohra is not safe anymore, which was dismissed by locals and tourists who have been visiting the place despite the misleading news.

On Wednesday, however, Sohra stood firm and resolute against the false news stories. The peace rally serves as a message encouraging tourists to enjoy the cascading waterfalls of Sohra, explore caves, listen to folktales, sip tea or coffee at a local stall, and enjoy the hospitality of the people that has attracted tourists from all corners of the world.

Holding placards with messages such as ‘Come and enjoy the beauty of Sohra’, ‘Tourists are always a part of our extended family’, and ‘Every tourist is welcome to Sohra’, the residents conveyed to both the nation and the world that the area has always been safe and secure. The guides who were part of the search and rescue operation also attended the peace rally.

The residents requested the people not to damage the image of the community, urging everyone to verify information before spreading false stories. Condoling the untimely death of Raja Raghuvanshi, the residents also held a candlelight ceremony for the deceased.

