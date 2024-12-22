Peace and development in Tripura, says HM Shah after meeting Reang tribals

Agartala, Dec 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi peace has been established in Tripura, various development works have been stepped up and also the 23-year-old imbroglio of Reang tribals has been resolved.

After visiting the Reang tribal settlement camps and virtually inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 13 development projects worth Rs 668.39 crore, the Home Minister while addressing a gathering at Kulai RF Village Ground in Dhalai District, said that the previous Left Front government did nothing for the Reang tribals and other people.

He said that for the settlement of around 40,000 Reang tribals in 12 locations in Tripura around Rs 900 crore was being spent. “With the settlement of the Reang tribals, thousands of the hapless people got a new lease of life. Their children would now get education and other basic facilities,” HM Shah said, adding that all basic facilities, including water supply, electricity, health, education, and road connectivity have been provided in the 12 locations across the state.

These projects inaugurated and laid foundation by the Home Minister include, Sewage Treatment Plants (Rs 25.86 core) under the Agartala Smart City scheme, a Central detective training institute (Rs 120 crore) under the Bureau of Police Research & Development (Ministry of Home Affairs), upgradation of major roads in Agartala along with underground utilities (Rs 318 crore, new Sub Divisional magistrate office, Ambassa (Rs 12.50 crore) and various health centres.

Earlier, accompanied by Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Lok Sabha Member Kriti Devi Debbarman, union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka visited the Reang tribal settlement camp at Haduklaupara village in Dhalai district.

Over 37,135 displaced Reang tribals in different phases migrated from Mizoram in 1997 after ethnic troubles there and following an agreement settled in 12 locations in four districts of Tripura - North Tripura, Dhalai, Gomati, and South Tripura.

After several years of tussles and agitations, a quadripartite agreement was signed in January 2020 between the Centre, Tripura, and Mizoram governments and the Reang tribal leaders to resettle the 37,136 tribal immigrants comprising 6,302 families in 12 locations in four of Tripura’s eight districts.

The Home Minister on Saturday addressed the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), North East Bankers' Conclave and 12th meeting of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Society.

Later on Sunday, HM Shah would address the National Cooperative Conference in Agartala.

