PE teacher held in Goa for molesting student

Aug 31, 2023, 16:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

Panaji, Aug 31 (IANS) Goa police on Thursday arrested one Physical Education teacher for allegedly molesting a high school student in South Goa.

Police informed that the incident happened in the school from Fatorpa in South Goa. “The management of the school had lodged a complaint in this regard. Subsequently, we have arrested the accused person,” police said.

Cuncolim police are further investigating the case.

More details are awaited.

