PDP MLA in J&K gets breach of privilege notice

Jammu, Nov 27 (IANS) Legislator of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Waheed ur Rehman Para got a breach of privilege notice from the Speaker of the Assembly with directions to file a reply in seven days, officials said on Wednesday.

The notice has been issued over Para’s speech in the Assembly during the motion of thanks on the address of the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha in the House. National Conference (NC), MLA, Nazir Gurez has moved the notice against Para, who is a first-time MLA.

Qazi Mushtaq Ahmad, undersecretary in the Legislative Assembly secretariat said in his letter to Para, "The office is in receipt of a communication from Nazir Ahmad Gurezi addressed to the Speaker in which it has been stated that Para, during his speech on Motion of Thanks on the Lieutenant Governor's Address on 8th of November 2024, has levelled some allegations and used derogatory remarks against him. Accordingly, the matter was placed before the Speaker, who desired to seek comments from Para in the first instance before proceeding ahead in the matter.”.

The letter has asked Para to file his reply within seven days so that the matter is placed before the speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather for his decision.

It must be mentioned that Waheed ur Rehman Para is a first-time MLA. He got elected from the Pulwama constituency by defeating his rival from the NC, Mohammad Khalil Bandh by a margin of over 8,000 votes.

PDP managed to win just three seats during the Legislative Assembly polls, including that of Para.

NC won 42 seats, Congress six, CPI(M), one, Peoples Conference (PC) one, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one and Independents seven.

Six independents later joined the NC while the Congress also decided to support the NC government from outside.

