Paytm enables digital donations at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), that owns leading digital payments brand Paytm, on Wednesday enabled devotees visiting the Kedarnath shrine to make donations using Paytm UPI or Wallet by scanning Paytm QR code.

Devotees from across India can make donations at the holy temple, situated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, from the comfort of their homes through Paytm Super App.

"As the pioneer of QR and mobile payments in India, we have enabled digital donations at the doors of the Kedarnath temple, where devotees can scan the Paytm QR code at the shrine and pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet and more," said a Paytm spokesperson.

"We remain committed towards driving financial inclusion by taking our innovative mobile payment solutions to every nook and corner of the country," the spokesperson added.

Kedarnath temple is the remotest pilgrimage spot in the Char Dham yatra and reopened its doors for the devotees on Tuesday.

Devotees visiting the temple can easily scan Paytm QR code and pay through Paytm UPI among other payment methods like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI LITE, Paytm Postpaid and more.

Paytm is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most comprehensive payment services.

Pioneer of the mobile QR payments revolution in India, Paytm's mission is to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy through technology-led financial services.

